Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 140,400 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,312,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 140,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $24,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 50,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 240,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 32,743 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 202,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 23,386 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RYAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

NYSE RYAM opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $349.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.90.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

