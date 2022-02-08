Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 48.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 735,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $24,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OGE. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 41.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OGE opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.43. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $38.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.79%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.