Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $27.85 Million Holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,889,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Titan International worth $27,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Titan International by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,121 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Titan International by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 731,229 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Titan International by 423.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 568,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 460,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after buying an additional 401,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 367,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan International alerts:

Shares of TWI stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Titan International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $11.92. The firm has a market cap of $623.18 million, a PE ratio of 124.88 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.