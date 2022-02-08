Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $26.38 Million Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 240.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343,959 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $26,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Canopy Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CGC. Cowen downgraded Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight Capital downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$16.30 to C$9.60 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.91.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

