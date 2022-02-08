Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 266,438 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 76.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 616,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,438 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $25,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 357.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Envista during the third quarter worth $95,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Envista by 12,000.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Envista during the second quarter worth $152,000.

NYSE:NVST opened at $42.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.02. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $36.73 and a 1 year high of $46.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $2,356,574.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,190 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Envista from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

