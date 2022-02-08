Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.25) Per Share

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.25) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.51.

RLMD stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.54. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $475.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.21.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.82).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VR Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,387,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,421,000 after acquiring an additional 534,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,604.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after acquiring an additional 422,982 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 1,468.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 238,351 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,172.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 147,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,343,000. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

