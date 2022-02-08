REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) and Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) Critical Review

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) and Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for REE Automotive and Garrett Motion, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|REE Automotive
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2.50
|Garrett Motion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Profitability
This table compares REE Automotive and Garrett Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|REE Automotive
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Garrett Motion
|6.65%
|-6.89%
|6.44%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
8.7% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares REE Automotive and Garrett Motion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|REE Automotive
|N/A
|N/A
|-$9.70 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Garrett Motion
|$3.25 billion
|0.13
|$313.00 million
|$3.86
|1.43
Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive.
Summary
Garrett Motion beats REE Automotive on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
REE Automotive Company Profile
REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.
Garrett Motion Company Profile
Garrett Motion, Inc. provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability. The company was founded on March 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.
