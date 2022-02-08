REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) and Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) Critical Review

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) and Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for REE Automotive and Garrett Motion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REE Automotive 1 0 3 0 2.50 Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A

REE Automotive currently has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 240.28%. Given REE Automotive’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Garrett Motion.

Profitability

This table compares REE Automotive and Garrett Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REE Automotive N/A N/A N/A Garrett Motion 6.65% -6.89% 6.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.7% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares REE Automotive and Garrett Motion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REE Automotive N/A N/A -$9.70 million N/A N/A Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.13 $313.00 million $3.86 1.43

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive.

Summary

Garrett Motion beats REE Automotive on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion, Inc. provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability. The company was founded on March 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

