Redwood Trust (RWT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Redwood Trust to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RWT stock opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.91. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.91.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

In other Redwood Trust news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $121,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in Redwood Trust stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.