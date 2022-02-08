Redrow (LON:RDW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
RDW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.17) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.17) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 980 ($13.25) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 840 ($11.36) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.17) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Redrow presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 814.73 ($11.02).
Shares of Redrow stock opened at GBX 612.80 ($8.29) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 661.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 661.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Redrow has a 1-year low of GBX 540 ($7.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 743.60 ($10.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33.
Redrow Company Profile
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
