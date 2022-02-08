RED (RED) Trading Up 4.7% This Week

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. RED has a market capitalization of $579,357.17 and $19,012.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RED has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One RED coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.76 or 0.00306163 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00015514 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001094 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000600 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

