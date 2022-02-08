Raymond James Boosts OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target to $72.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised OneWater Marine to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.86.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $51.30 on Friday. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $33.09 and a 1 year high of $62.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.90.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $336.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneWater Marine news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $133,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 5,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $299,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,725 shares of company stock valued at $7,922,013. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,472,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,808,000 after buying an additional 37,127 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,928,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,316,000 after buying an additional 20,934 shares in the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 14.3% in the second quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 440,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 98.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after buying an additional 120,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.