Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Takes $3.04 Million Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,000. Gaming and Leisure Properties accounts for approximately 0.2% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 43.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

In other news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $107,553.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director E Scott Urdang bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,130.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.27.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

