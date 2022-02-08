Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Issues Earnings Results

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.31), RTT News reports. Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis.
RMBS traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $25.16. 941,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,956. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.00. Rambus has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.48.
In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $49,910.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.
Rambus Company Profile
Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.
