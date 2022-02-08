Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $19,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of DGX stock opened at $132.21 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.41 and its 200-day moving average is $149.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.