Quark Price Reaches $0.0119 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 8th. Quark has a total market cap of $3.31 million and $59,756.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can now be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Quark has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007551 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 278,021,000 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

