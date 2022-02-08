Quantum (QMCO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Quantum to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. Quantum has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $270.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QMCO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 6,429.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 151,156 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 16.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 16,848 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 1,329.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 15,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 12.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

