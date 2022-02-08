Quantum (QMCO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Quantum to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. Quantum has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $270.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
Quantum Company Profile
Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
