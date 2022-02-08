Quantinno Capital Management LP Takes Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Conduent in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 19.6% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 14,970 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 185.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 164,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 106,595 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Conduent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet raised Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

Shares of Conduent stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 31,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.98 million, a P/E ratio of -90.78 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. Conduent Incorporated has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

