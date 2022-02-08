Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 30.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 18.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 7,165.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $67.45. 161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,972. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $51.37 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

KFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

