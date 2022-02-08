Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 61 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Hershey accounts for about 0.7% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Hershey by 163.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.

NYSE:HSY traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.32. 3,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $206.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $903,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,446,066. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

