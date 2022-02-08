Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 1,196.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.81.

Shares of LITE stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.26. 4,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,099. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $476,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,066 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $96,536.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,143 shares of company stock valued at $669,822 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

