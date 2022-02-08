Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 3,940 LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 392.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Shares of LMAT traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $41.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.89 million, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.90. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.