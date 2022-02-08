Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in HealthEquity by 67.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,423,000 after purchasing an additional 172,492 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 3.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in HealthEquity by 9.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,070,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,120,000 after purchasing an additional 88,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,006,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,400,000 after purchasing an additional 109,140 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HealthEquity news, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $258,806.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adrian T. Dillon acquired 12,375 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -786.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $90.65.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

