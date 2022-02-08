Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 11,876 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 58.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,876 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 45.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 762.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA stock opened at $179.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.95. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $202.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.26 and a 200-day moving average of $172.91.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MUSA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

