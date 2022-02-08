Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.20 Million Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,123 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,791 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,714,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,700,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.86 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,774 shares of company stock valued at $138,153 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FFIN. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

