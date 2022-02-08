Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 23,424 MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,424 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in MasTec by 76.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 34,740 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 142.5% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 12,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 118.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in MasTec by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.56.

MasTec stock opened at $85.48 on Tuesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.85 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

