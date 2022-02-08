Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 5,696 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 324.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1,360.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter worth about $222,000.

Shares of OMCL opened at $151.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.78. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $187.29.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $188,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total value of $6,959,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,344 shares of company stock worth $8,903,633. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OMCL shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

