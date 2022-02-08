Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Qorvo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.63. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Qorvo’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

QRVO has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.64.

QRVO opened at $128.50 on Monday. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.79.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Qorvo by 2.1% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,334,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,043,688,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $942,996,000 after acquiring an additional 73,796 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $742,387,000 after acquiring an additional 809,212 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,336,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $724,968,000 after buying an additional 120,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,281,000 after buying an additional 53,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

