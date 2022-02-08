Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. William Blair also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

HAIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $36.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.73. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 60,175 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,363,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,717,000 after buying an additional 37,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $987,000. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

