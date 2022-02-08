Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for D.R. Horton, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) – KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of D.R. Horton in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will earn $4.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.82. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.13 EPS.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DHI. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

DHI stock opened at $85.34 on Monday. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $72.57 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.22%.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,575,686 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in D.R. Horton by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 62.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 46.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 4.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.