Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Issued By B. Riley

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aviat Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. B. Riley also issued estimates for Aviat Networks’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 37.41% and a return on equity of 14.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVNW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $28.63 on Monday. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $43.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average is $32.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.92.

In related news, CFO David M. Gray acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $184,505.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 2,465.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 84,283 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 100.0% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 138,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 69,487 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 556.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 120,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

