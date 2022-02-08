Q2 (QTWO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Q2 to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $64.57 on Tuesday. Q2 has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $148.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QTWO. Stephens began coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $121.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

In related news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $38,226.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 66,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,566. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Q2 stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

