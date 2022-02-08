Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for OneMain Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for OneMain in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.78 EPS.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners started coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.85.

OMF stock opened at $53.59 on Monday. OneMain has a 52-week low of $45.84 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

