Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Avantor, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) – William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Avantor in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. William Blair also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 39.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AVTR. Raymond James lowered their price target on Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.24. Avantor has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 12,550.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $3,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,290 shares of company stock worth $12,086,667 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

