Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Issued By Capital One Financial

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for NOV in a report released on Monday, February 7th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for NOV’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NOV. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

NYSE:NOV opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. NOV has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $18.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 991.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 353,606 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 321,211 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in NOV by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,100,959 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,918,000 after buying an additional 267,483 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NOV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NOV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in NOV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,472,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

