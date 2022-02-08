Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Issued By Piper Sandler

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Chubb in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.31.

NYSE:CB opened at $205.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $88.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.51. Chubb has a 1-year low of $155.07 and a 1-year high of $209.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.52. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 144.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,677 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 138.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,761,000 after purchasing an additional 468,358 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Chubb by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,607,000 after acquiring an additional 364,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 12.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,847,000 after acquiring an additional 358,034 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

