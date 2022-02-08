Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Bank OZK Lowered by Truist Financial (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Bank OZK in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. The business had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $47.96 on Monday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $51.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

