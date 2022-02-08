Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Issued By DA Davidson

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for BCB Bancorp in a report issued on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BCB Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of BCB Bancorp stock opened at $18.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $319.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $18.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $27.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 28.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $660,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 147.9% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 83,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 50,003 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 565.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 222,817 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $2,140,000. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

