Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Issued By Truist Financial

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aflac in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.31. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

AFL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $65.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.91. Aflac has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $65.86. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,720 shares of company stock worth $3,426,009 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,603,000 after purchasing an additional 125,775 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 26.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Aflac by 7.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 189,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

