Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Issued By Oppenheimer

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xylem in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $89.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.61. Xylem has a 52-week low of $87.44 and a 52-week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 43.92%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 503.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

