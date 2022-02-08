Pyrk One Day Volume Hits $36.00 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, Pyrk has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pyrk has a total market cap of $45,040.06 and approximately $36.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003003 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006202 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Pyrk

Pyrk uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

