PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Purchased by Junto Capital Management LP

Junto Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,641 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,882 shares during the quarter. Junto Capital Management LP owned about 0.55% of PVH worth $40,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in PVH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in PVH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in PVH by 0.7% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 1.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in PVH by 3.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PVH has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $96.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.28. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $89.33 and a 1 year high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

