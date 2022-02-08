Pundi X[new] Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $55.23 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $284.40 million and $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00049363 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,046.11 or 0.07059602 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,196.79 or 1.00111885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00051998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00054098 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006348 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

