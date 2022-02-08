PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.56 EPS.

PHM has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $48.86 on Monday. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.21. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,732,000 after purchasing an additional 61,323 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,747,000 after purchasing an additional 161,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

