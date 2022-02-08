Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($74.71) to €70.00 ($80.46) in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Publicis Groupe from €76.00 ($87.36) to €78.50 ($90.23) in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($78.16) to €63.00 ($72.41) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Publicis Groupe in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Publicis Groupe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.85.

Publicis Groupe stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Publicis Groupe has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $18.49.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

