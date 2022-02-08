Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Sells $13,312.00 in Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $13,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $66.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $67.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

