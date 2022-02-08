PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 15.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,380,000 after buying an additional 1,587,384 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PTC by 54.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,088,000 after buying an additional 1,273,654 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PTC by 23.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,917,000 after buying an additional 768,389 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 37.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,727,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,294,000 after buying an additional 745,031 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of PTC by 16.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,027,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,214,000 after buying an additional 568,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $115.17 on Tuesday. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $105.49 and a one year high of $153.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.45 and a 200-day moving average of $123.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.61.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,364 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,562 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTC. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.11.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

