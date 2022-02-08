Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.950-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $605 million-$615 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $550.70 million.Progress Software also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.830-$0.850 EPS.

PRGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of PRGS stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $45.30. 194,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,932. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.15. Progress Software has a one year low of $41.06 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.73.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Progress Software by 83.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 98,118 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

