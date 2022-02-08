Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $447,802,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 856.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,269,000 after buying an additional 1,427,822 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,834,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,489,000 after purchasing an additional 907,484 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 67.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,074,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,200,000 after buying an additional 836,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $93,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.22.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $127.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $175,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,872 shares of company stock worth $9,283,558 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

