Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,769,000 after purchasing an additional 156,025 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Humana by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,781,940,000 after acquiring an additional 151,466 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 5.7% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,214,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,733,000 after acquiring an additional 65,817 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 36.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,287,000 after acquiring an additional 279,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth $393,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.13.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $430.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.42. The company has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

