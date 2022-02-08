Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,679 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 312.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $571,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673,391 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 420.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $451,997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,545,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687,109 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6,009.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $215,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $201,940,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of UBER opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.81 and a 52-week high of $64.05.
About Uber Technologies
Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uber Technologies (UBER)
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).
Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.