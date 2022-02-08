Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,679 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 312.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $571,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673,391 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 420.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $451,997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,545,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687,109 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6,009.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $215,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $201,940,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

Shares of UBER opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.81 and a 52-week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

